Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘blood royalty’ is ‘top dog’: ‘As if!’

File Footage

Experts have just accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of wanting to be “number one in the Hollywood pecking order,” despite seeing ‘reality squarely in the face’.



TV presenter Nick Ede brought this claim to light, according to a report by the Daily Star.

Ede started by saying, “I think they came in and thought that the number one people on the block and they’re not really.”

“They’re kind of quite far down really in that pecking order. And I think that’s been an issue with them, in that sense of stepping down. I think the thing is that you forget that in Hollywood, royalty isn’t somebody with a title.”

“It’s J.Lo, it’s Sharon Stone, it’s Beyoncé, it’s the Kardashians. That’s their royalty. And also the Obamas or Clintons. If you’ve been in office, apart from Trump, then you’re seen as being a top dog. I think they have underestimated that in many ways.”