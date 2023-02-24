 
Friday Feb 24 2023
Web Desk

Prince Andrew to spill ‘embarrassing’ secrets of Charles if his paychecks aren’t reinstated

Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Prince Andrew has threatened to spill all the royal secrets especially some “embarrassing” details about King Charles III in a bombshell tell-all memoir if his royal duties and paychecks are not reinstated.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that the Duke of York has had enough and if his demands are not met then he will pen a book exposing all royal family members.

"Andrew feels he’s suffered enough — and he’ll make others suffer if they don’t heed his warning," the insider told the publication.

"People thought Prince Harry’s memoir was bad. But what Andrew can reveal about certain members of his family would blow the lid off!"

“Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family,” added the source.

“He could uncover details about this father Prince Philip’s ties to Hitler’s Nazi regime, and he wouldn’t be unwilling to spill the darkest secrets held by his own mother, Queen Elizabeth!”

The source went on to add that the father-of-two has hatred for the new monarch for acting high and mighty when in reality he is a hypocrite for marrying Diana and having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“He’s hell-bent on saving his tattered reputation, and a tell-all book seems like the way to go,” the insider added. “If and when it gets published, he’ll be taking down a lot of people — including the head of the British monarchy!” 

