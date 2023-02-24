 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘irreversibly changed’ since meeting Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of ‘totally transforming’ Prince Harry into a completely different person.

Author Natalie Oliveri, made these revelation in a new piece for Honey.nine.

There she wrote, “The show pokes fun at anyone and everything, including this episode which also mocks the journalists employed to cover Harry and Meghan.”

“While Meghan has, sometimes unfairly, been accused of changing Harry and controlling him, the duke has undoubtedly become more serious since their engagement and wedding.”

“Prince Harry was often seen as the 'fun' royal at official events, keen to be cheeky and have a little bit of fun. Not so much anymore.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira sets internet ablaze, drops new diss track ‘TQG’ aiming at ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira sets internet ablaze, drops new diss track ‘TQG’ aiming at ex Gerard Piqué
Pete Davidson regrets dating Kim Kardashian: 'What the hell he was thinking?'

Pete Davidson regrets dating Kim Kardashian: 'What the hell he was thinking?'
K-pop group Twice’s Chaeyoung reveals the group that inspired her career

K-pop group Twice’s Chaeyoung reveals the group that inspired her career
Princess Eugenie attends event in US ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess Eugenie attends event in US ahead of King Charles coronation
Queen Camilla coronation gown to be designed by Princess Diana’s favourite designer

Queen Camilla coronation gown to be designed by Princess Diana’s favourite designer
K-pop band Exo’s Suho denies stealing allegations

K-pop band Exo’s Suho denies stealing allegations
Alec Baldwin drops kids at school ahead of court appearance in ‘Rust’ case

Alec Baldwin drops kids at school ahead of court appearance in ‘Rust’ case

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In has tested positive for Propofol use

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In has tested positive for Propofol use
William, Kate to offer olive branch to Harry at Charles’ coronation

William, Kate to offer olive branch to Harry at Charles’ coronation
Ashley Park joins Selena Gomez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3

Ashley Park joins Selena Gomez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3
King Charles shares personal message marking one year of conflict in Ukraine

King Charles shares personal message marking one year of conflict in Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by US TV host amid ‘South Park’ roast

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by US TV host amid ‘South Park’ roast