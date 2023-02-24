Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘constantly’ in self-defense mode

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to adopt late Queen’s approach to ‘never complain, never explain’ since it served her so well for years.

Author Natalie Oliveri, made these revelation in a new piece for Honey.nine.

There she wrote, “Prince William and Kate were also featured in an episode soon after their royal wedding in 2011.”

“Like the Harry and Meghan episode, William and Kate were referred to as the fictional Prince and Princess of Canada.”

“Back then, there were no official complaints from the royal family. But Harry and Meghan are different,” the writer went on to add.

“They seem to want to defend themselves at every opportunity, completely moving away from the late Queen Elizabeth's famous mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’.” Despite that motto having “served the Her late Majesty well for 70 years.”

