Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never again be invited’ if they ‘don’t humble up’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been issued a grave warning regarding King Charles’ coronation, as experts fear they may “never be welcome at another royal event again” if this fails.



Author Natalie Oliveri, made these revelation in a new piece for Honey.nine.

The warning arose when the author weighed in on the two options Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently have.

One being finding a sense of humor, whereas the second recommended a ‘taste of some humble pie’.

This is because “Only then will they be able to get some form of credibility back by supporting the King on what will be the most important day of his life.”

“If they don't, they will never be welcome at another royal event again. After all, if they cannot be bothered to attend the coronation than what could possibly be more important in the future to warrant their presence?”

“Prince Harry and Meghan are at real risk of losing America entirely and South Park is just the latest in a long list of US-based newspapers and television shows poking fun at them.”

They want to be taken seriously but to do so, Prince Harry and Meghan need to see the funny side.”