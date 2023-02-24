Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by US TV host amid ‘South Park’ roast

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received severe criticism by US TV host Megyn Kelly after the pair was grilled on recent episode of South Park.

The media personality called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "selfish brats" while slamming them saying that they can’t blame the animated show for bad press.

"[South Park] saw through every veneer that this phoney pair put up. 'Oh we want our privacy'," Kelly spoke of the California-based royal couple on Paul Murray Live.

"'We just wanted to control our narrative,’ she added, “Well, you're public figures, you don't get to! Shut up! You think Joe Biden would like control his public narrative?”

Kelly continued: "Get over it! You don't get to do that. Once you become a public figure, it's fair game for us to comment on you. And guess what else? It doesn't always tend to be laudatory, especially when you're selfish brats like the two of you.”

She then talked about the ex-working royals’ Netflix series Harry & Meghan while also commenting on his tell-all memoir Spare.

"'Maybe if we just do the Netflix doc or we just do the Spare publicity tour then they'll see how amazing we are,’ she said while imitating the duo.

"What's actually happening is they're confirming all of our worst suspicions and offering even worse than the ones we conjured up in our heads!"



