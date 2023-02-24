William, Kate to offer olive branch to Harry at Charles’ coronation

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will have to look after Prince Harry if he will come to attend the coronation of his father King Charles III.

The Prince and Princes of Wales might "extend the hand of friendship" to the Duke of Sussex as Charles will be too busy on the historic day, suggested royal expert.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle will be sent invitations to attend the coronation and it is expected that Harry will come to Westminster Abbey.

The Suits alum will most probably stay in the U.S. as the King’s coronation, scheduled for May 6th, will coincide with her son Archie’s birthday.

Writing in The Telegraph, Royal expert Camilla Tominey penned, "The royals have to look as though they are accommodating him into the royal fold, he gets enveloped into their security arrangements for the big bank holiday weekend so he can't complain that he hasn't got security.”

"I think it will probably be beholden on the Prince and Princess of Wales to extend some sort of hand of friendship, which is going to be difficult, but it's the King's big weekend.

"He is going to be otherwise engaged in matters involving gold state coaches and crowns, his wife is also being crowned,” she added.

"Therefore, it is kind of left to William and Kate to kind of look as accommodating as they did when they did that joint walkabout after the Queen's death in September.... so we might see something else like that."