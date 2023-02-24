Sanjay Leela Bhansali was once asked 'can you ever make a realistic film'

 
Sanjay Leela Bhansali crossed 60 on February 24. He is known for making films that involve heritage and history. His famous works include Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Devdas featuring Shah Rukh Khan. On account of his birthday, one of his old interviews is making rounds where he was asked if he would ever be able to make a ‘realistic’ film.

To which the award-winning director had a very interesting response, he said, "Maybe. In my films I create my own world. That’s my signature style. My audience likes to get lost in the world I create. To create another world I have to work far harder and be far more imaginative than others. This world, which I create, is more real to me than any other world. But if tomorrow I want to make a film as simple as following a woman on the road I’ll do it. I respect every genre.”

He further added, “There are many filmmakers, critics who do not respect other genres. I love documentaries, I love parallel cinema, I love art house cinema, I love mainstream cinema. I expect people to also understand that if there is an Anurag Kashyap making a certain kind of film, there is SLB making a certain kind of film, without comparing or putting anyone in any order. We must appreciate that Bimal Roy and Raj Kapoor existed side-by-side."

His last film was Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. Sanjay also revealed the poster of his highly anticipated project called Heeramandi recently which will mark his OTT debut. 

