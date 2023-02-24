 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
Friday Feb 24, 2023

Alec Baldwin drops kids at school ahead of court appearance in ‘Rust’ case 

Alec Baldwin was spotted taking his children to the school in New York City on Thursday morning.

The Hollywood actor was clicked in the city just one day before he will make his first court appearance for his involuntary manslaughter charge in the 2021 fatal Rust shooting.

Baldwin, 64, who has pleaded not guilty on Thursday to manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set Rust, was spotted stepping out of the car, carrying several of his children’s colorful backpacks.

The 30 Rock star was seen hopping in the front seat while helping two of his seven young children – Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, María, 1, and Ilaria, 4 months – who were seated in the back of the black SUV.

Baldwin’s children school bags had the words “Hope,” “Respect” and “Support” designed all over it.

The Edge star was also joined by his wife Hilaria, 39, who walked side-by-side with him outside of the Manhattan school.

Baldwins’ appearance came before his virtually appearance in court for his arraignment on Friday.

