 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife accuses actor of stealing her kids

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is accused of rape and stealing kids by wife Aaliyah Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is accused of rape and stealing kids by wife Aaliyah Siddiqui 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui files a rape complaint against him and also accused him of trying to steal her kids. She shares a new video on her Instagram, crying uncontrollably as she describes the atrocities.

She said in the video, “This man has never been a father to our children, before or after their birth. He has no idea how the kids grew up, but today he wants to steal them from me to show that he is a good father. He is not a good father, but a coward as he wishes to steal a mother's children from her by misusing his power.”

She further added, “You can buy people with your money but you cannot steal my children. Where will you keep them? Will they stay with you? They don't even know what a father is.”

She wrote in the caption, "A great actor, who tries to be a great human being often! A heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this man keeps quiet. Rape complaint (with proof) was filed at Versova police station yesterday. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go into these heartless hands."

