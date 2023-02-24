Sidharth Malhotra gets vulnerable about stardom, reveals he is now ‘comfortable’

Sidharth Malhotra reveals he is now 'comfortable' with stardom

Sidharth Malhotra is making waves in news for his wedding to Kiara Advani this month. The duo chose to get married in Jaisalmer and then dropped stunning pictures. Their wedding pictures were followed by Haldi and Sangeet pictures which stole the internet.

In an interview with News 18, he opened up about stardom, saying, “10 years in the industry, I still get jitters, but have gotten comfortable [with the limelight]. I don’t let fame mess with my head. I am blessed to be in a profession where I’ve gotten so much love, acceptance, and motivation to do better.

He further added, "As a Delhi boy, who has always aspired to be an actor, I only have love and gratitude for the growth that has come my way. I want to keep working hard. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to earn this”.

He also talked about his fashion choices and said, “I like classy and green silhouettes with an edge. I like tuxedos. Over my 10 years in the industry, my taste has changed and grown for the better, but yeah I love experimenting with my wardrobe.”