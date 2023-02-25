Meghan Markle father Thomas brought 'armful of tabloids' on secret Thanksgiving

Prince Harry is opening up about the hostile behavior of the British media towards Meghan Markle.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he left an important event to reach out to his girlfriend as she stayed alone at a friend’s house in California.

He writes: “I had to hurry back to the rusty Merchant Navy ship taking me around the Caribbean. By the time I reached the ship, late that night, the onboard Wi-Fi signal was barely a pulse. I was only able to text Meg, and only if I stood on the bench in my cabin, phone pressed against the porthole. We were connected just long enough for me to learn that she was safe at my friend’s house.”

He continues: “Better yet, her mother and father had been able to sneak in and spend Thanksgiving with her. Her father had brought an armful of tabloids, however, which he inexplicably wanted to talk about. That didn’t go well, and he’d ended up leaving early.”