Saturday Feb 25 2023
King Charles and William have no intention of apologising to Harry at coronation: report

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation in May because he thinks their absence will be more problematic for the royal family.

He reportedly requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend the coronation.

While it is still not clear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the event, Charles' coronation is set to cause tensions to explode between the US-based couple.

According to express.co.uk,  neither the King nor Prince William reportedly have any intention of giving Prince Harry the apology he has demanded.

Citing  sources close to the royal family, the newspaper reported that the situation has reached a "toxic boiling point."

A source told Daily Mail,"There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family."

Express reported that "Save the date" cards are reportedly set to be sent out in just two weeks' time to the 2,000 guests selected for the ceremony - leaving just a short time for relations to be improved if Harry and Meghan are to attend.

Earlier, multiple reports suggested that William had opposed his father's idea of inviting Harry to coronation after all what he said in his book.


