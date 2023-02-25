'Divide in Prince Harry's loyalties will come back to haunt his marriage'

Columnist Judy Finnigan discussed the reasons why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would want to attend King Charles coronation.

Writing for express.co.uk, the columnist said, "Obviously, they’ll want to come – Meghan in particular. The connection with our Royal Family is the only thing keeping fuel in their tank."

The column came amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to receive an invite to the coronation.

And it is still not clear whether Meghan will accompany her husband fo the event as the coronation takes place on the same date as Archie's fourth birthday.

Judy Finnigan added, "They don’t have another source of energy to power their breathtakingly expensive lifestyle out there on the California coast."

Writing about the Duke of Sussex, she said, "I sense he still has a foot in both camps – father and brother on one side, and his wife on the other. This, by the way, I believe is a fundamental divide in loyalties which will one day come back to haunt Harry’s marriage."



She added, "Harry knows that May 6 will be “pretty much the most important day” of his father’s life, and he genuinely wants to be at Charles’s side – but he and Meghan have said so many appalling things about the Windsors over the last couple of years that the rift between them could hardly be any deeper."

