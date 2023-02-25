Prince Harry's interview to coincide with Kate and William's South Wales visit

Prince Harry is reportedly set to appear on Stephen Colbert's Late Show next week.

The timing of the interview has raised some eyebrows as it coincides with Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to South Wales on February 28.

Harry was interviewed by Colbert, a popular US late night TV host, in early January.

It is still not known what would be discussed in Harry's upcoming interview.

Kate and William's visit will take place on Tuesday, 28 February and will consist of three engagements.



During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.i

The couple will tour the facilities including a large indoor sports hall where young people and Welsh professional athletes including Harrison Walsh and Hannah Brier will be taking part in an athletics and gymnastics session.

