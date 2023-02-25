 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid ‘crisis of confidence’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid‘crisis of confidence’
Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid‘crisis of confidence’

Madonna and her lover Andrew Darner, who is 41 years her junior, have called it quits amid singer’s “crisis of confidence.”

The pair dated around five months before breaking up because the model has found someone closer to his own age, as per reports.

Even though the Material Girl hitmaker’s romance with Andrew was “casual” and she is not “broken-hearted” by it, it does come at a bad timing.

The Queen of Pop is suffering a “crisis of confidence” over her split from Andrew after facing “ageist and misogynist” criticism over her 2023 Grammys look.

Discussing the breakup, an insider told Page Six, “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time.”

“She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that,” the insider added.

Previously, talking about Madonna’s huge age gap with Andrew, an insider told Hollywood Life, “Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all.”

“She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid have a run in at friend’s birthday amid split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid have a run in at friend’s birthday amid split
Hailey Bieber restricts comments on social media amid Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber restricts comments on social media amid Selena Gomez drama
Paris Hilton breaks down surrogacy decision for son Phoenix

Paris Hilton breaks down surrogacy decision for son Phoenix
'French Oscars' reward femicide film but criticised for lack of women

'French Oscars' reward femicide film but criticised for lack of women
Prince Harry's interview to coincide with Kate and William's South Wales visit

Prince Harry's interview to coincide with Kate and William's South Wales visit

'Divide in Prince Harry's loyalties will come back to haunt his marriage'

'Divide in Prince Harry's loyalties will come back to haunt his marriage'
Lawsuit filed against 'South Park' creators days after show mocked Harry and Meghan

Lawsuit filed against 'South Park' creators days after show mocked Harry and Meghan

King Charles and William have no intention of apologising to Harry at coronation: report

King Charles and William have no intention of apologising to Harry at coronation: report

Meghan Markle neighbour took 'fortune' to install spy camera on his roof

Meghan Markle neighbour took 'fortune' to install spy camera on his roof
Meghan Markle 'collapsed' on front door after police refused to help in Canada

Meghan Markle 'collapsed' on front door after police refused to help in Canada
Meghan Markle was 'going to be in a crash' as 'five cars' followed her in Canada

Meghan Markle was 'going to be in a crash' as 'five cars' followed her in Canada
Prince Harry says Royals are 'blue blood' because they are 'colder than other people'

Prince Harry says Royals are 'blue blood' because they are 'colder than other people'