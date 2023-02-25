 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
'Rebel Moon' star Corey Stoll gushes over Zack Snyder's work ethics

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

'Rebel Moon' star Corey Stoll gushes over Zack Snyder's work ethics

Rebel Moon star Corey Stoll gushed over Zack Snyder's work ethics, dedication and enthusiasm, while calling him an "actor's director."

The 56-year-old filmaker is serving as the director on upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon, which is scheduled to be released on Netflix in December this year.

In a recent interview with Collider, Stoll, who also starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, talked about Snyder’s work on his sci-fi epic.

The House of Cards alum revealed that both the film’s cast and crew "would go to the ends of the earth for Snyder."

Stoll could not stop gushing over director’s work ethic, enthusiasm, and approachability.

This latest validation for the poject's director comes after the recent comments of Stoll’s Rebel Moon co-star Cleopatra Coleman.

"He is there in the trenches with everybody. As soon as you walk onto his set, you get a sense that everybody, the cast and the crew, would go to the ends of the earth for him because he's there covered in dust, 110 degrees in the desert, working these crazy hours with a smile on his face and so it really is a joy to see something on that scale, working on that scale, but with this sense of playfulness and enthusiasm that he has" she said.

