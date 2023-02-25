Netflix ‘Harry & Meghan’ beats out rival streaming giants in views

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary caused quite a stir it shared insight into their royal life.

Despite the backlash that the couple received, Netflix reported that Harry & Meghan was its second-biggest documentary series to date earlier this year.

Moreover, the documentary has now been revealed it also beat out rival streamers like Prime Video and Disney+, via Express.co.uk.

Prime Video’s highest-rated show of the year was Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which amassed 3.2m viewers for its first episode in September, 2022. Whereas, Disney Plus, episode one of Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi, had an audience of 3.1m people in the seven days after its release in May, 2022, via The Independent.

The Netflix series got more traction after Prince Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare.

The first episode of the docu-series has been confirmed as the third most-watched show of any streaming service in the UK last year. Whereas, worldwide, the first episode of the documentary was watched by 4.5 million people.

The documentary, which was released in two parts in December 2022, was the streaming giant’s biggest hits. In the series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chronicle their separation from the Royal Family after their marriage in 2018.

The series debuted with a total of 81.55 million hours watched in its first week, the company revealed in its press release. The series appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries and was No. 1 in the United Kingdom.