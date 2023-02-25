 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘Harry & Meghan’ beats out rival streaming giants in views

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary caused quite a stir it shared insight into their royal life.

Despite the backlash that the couple received, Netflix reported that Harry & Meghan was its second-biggest documentary series to date earlier this year.

Moreover, the documentary has now been revealed it also beat out rival streamers like Prime Video and Disney+, via Express.co.uk.

Prime Video’s highest-rated show of the year was Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which amassed 3.2m viewers for its first episode in September, 2022. Whereas, Disney Plus, episode one of Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi, had an audience of 3.1m people in the seven days after its release in May, 2022, via The Independent.

The Netflix series got more traction after Prince Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare.

The first episode of the docu-series has been confirmed as the third most-watched show of any streaming service in the UK last year. Whereas, worldwide, the first episode of the documentary was watched by 4.5 million people.

The documentary, which was released in two parts in December 2022, was the streaming giant’s biggest hits. In the series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chronicle their separation from the Royal Family after their marriage in 2018.

The series debuted with a total of 81.55 million hours watched in its first week, the company revealed in its press release. The series appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries and was No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

More From Entertainment:

Jonas Brothers gear up for 5-night limited engagement on Broadway

Jonas Brothers gear up for 5-night limited engagement on Broadway
'growling and yelling' as 'Wolverine' damaged Hugh Jackman's voice

'growling and yelling' as 'Wolverine' damaged Hugh Jackman's voice
Lady Gaga’s dog snatching accomplice sues over $500K reward

Lady Gaga’s dog snatching accomplice sues over $500K reward
Prince Harry announces upcoming international event for memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry announces upcoming international event for memoir ‘Spare’
Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally join cast of 'Umbrella Academy' season 4

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally join cast of 'Umbrella Academy' season 4
Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid ‘crisis of confidence’

Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid ‘crisis of confidence’
Paris Jackson hints at album release after releasing new single ‘Bandaid’

Paris Jackson hints at album release after releasing new single ‘Bandaid’
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid have a run in at friend’s birthday amid split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid have a run in at friend’s birthday amid split
Hailey Bieber restricts comments on social media amid Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber restricts comments on social media amid Selena Gomez drama
Pink recounts son Jameson’s scary battle with covid-19

Pink recounts son Jameson’s scary battle with covid-19
Paris Hilton breaks down surrogacy decision for son Phoenix

Paris Hilton breaks down surrogacy decision for son Phoenix
'French Oscars' reward femicide film but criticised for lack of women

'French Oscars' reward femicide film but criticised for lack of women