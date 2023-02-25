 
'Rust' producers agree to pay $100,000 fine over Halyna Hutchins death

Alec Baldwin starring film Rust’s production company has finally agreed to pay a $100,000 fine to an occupational health and safety bureau following a fatal shooting on set.

The production company behind the film will be paying $100,000 (£83,711) to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021.

As per the reports, the bureau previously issued a fine of $136,793 (£104,810) to the production company last April, the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico.

Under the settlement, which is pending approval, the bureau downgraded its claim from ‘wilful-serious’ to a ‘serious’ violation, Daily Mail reported.

Senior counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, Melina Spadone said, “We are pleased to have entered into an agreement with OHSB, subject to approval, which downgrades the citation and reduces penalties.

“Our top priority has always been resuming production and completing this film so we can honour the life and work of Halyna Hutchins.

“Settling this case rather than litigating is how we can best move forward to achieve that goal.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin, 64, pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Hutchins on Thursday.

The 30 Rock actor will next face a preliminary court hearing at a date yet to be set, which will determine whether or not the case will go to trial.

