'The Last of Us' & 'The Mandalorian' are similar: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau opened up on the comparison of Pedro Pascal in HBO's The Last of Us and Disney's The Mandalorian.

During an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said, It's a great show, by the way," adding, "I've been on the road, I missed the last one, so I don't want any spoilers. [Pascal] 's great!"

Moreover, Joel and Mando have quite similarities, where the focus of the Narcos star as a protective father figure protecting a child in a dangerous world.

The Iron Man actor commented on the "central relationship" which joints both shows.

"It's amazing how much [Pascal] 's really cornered the market on this dad, protective father archetype," Favreau continued. "But they're different characters, though! Completely different characters, but both have that same... There's a central relationship of modelling a protective father in a not very communicative relationship."

Pascal also compared the two shows, saying the two shows are both, "in good hands because [the creators] love it so much."