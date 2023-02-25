 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
King Charles’ coronation to put ‘focus’ on second-in-line to throne Prince George

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Prince George might be garnering attention at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation which will take place Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Dr Tessa Dunlop predicted the roles of the royals at the coronation, who appeared in the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential series alongside Diary Editor Richard Eden.

Per Dr Dunlop, whole the working members of the royal family are expected to be at the ceremony, there will key emphasis on the young prince, followed by his grandfather and father.

“[They] want to keep it focused on that line of succession,” the expert explained. “So, we’re going to see a lot of camera shots of Charles, of William, of George.”

The expert also compared the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953, where her heir was placed in the spotlight.

King Charles – who was five at the time – was seated in between the Queen Mother and his aunt Princess Margaret in order to make him as visible as possible.

According to the outlet, Charles wants his Coronation to set the tone for a streamlined and modern monarchy, while retaining some of the pomp and majesty that stunned the world during the Queen’s lying-in-state and funeral ceremonies.

The comments from Dr Dunlop about Prince George’s role in the coronation come amid weeks of mounting speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

