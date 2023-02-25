 
'Ant-Man' star Evangeline Lilly keen to fondle King Charles' ear lobes

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly is a huge fan of the English King Charles. Recently, she revealed that she has a very specific desire when it comes to the monarch. She longs to fondle his ear lobes.

The 43-year-old Canadian actress explained that she finds the monarch's ear lobes to be particularly fascinating. She believes that fondling them would be a unique experience that she would cherish for a lifetime.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Evangeline explained: "The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen’s. They hang way down ... I’d go for those [King Charles' ear lobes] in a minute! Come on! I would."

However, the actress insisted, her fascination with ears is not a fetish.

Lilly gained popular acclaim for her breakthrough role as Kate Austen in the ABC series Lost (2004–2010), which won her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the same role.

Most recently the actress starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The actress is also the author of a children's book series, The Squickerwonkers.

