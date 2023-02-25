 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
King Charles offering ‘olive branch’ through coronation invitation to Harry, Meghan

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

King Charles would be keen on being a ‘man of forgiveness’ amid the strained relationship with son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Dr Ed Owens, historian and expert on the House of Windsor, told Express.co.uk that the King’s decision to invite the Sussexes to the coronation is like offering an “olive branch” to them.

Dr Owens told the outlet, “The King is keen to demonstrate he is a man of forgiveness, that he is ready to welcome Meghan and Harry back into the family despite the fact that, at least in his opinion, they haven’t behaved well in recent months.”

He continued, “The King wants to present himself as a figure of healing, ready to move on, looking to the future who doesn’t want to dwell on past grievances.”

He further added that this is “significant” as “his answer to Harry and Meghan’s complaints is essentially let’s move past them, and has done so by offering an olive branch to his second son.”

Moreover, the royal expert dubbed the move as a “deliberate” attempt by Buckingham Palace to take the “higher moral ground” in the feud between the Royal Family and the Sussexes.

However, the invite would “not” mean that the Duke and Duchess “will play a significant role during the event.”

“It’s merely about the image of trying to present a united family to the public, this is an extraordinarily carefully organised event,” added Owens.

The outlet previously reported that officials will send invites to attend the historic event at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, to both Sussexes.

