 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Vindictive’ Prince Harry is a ‘self-obsessed bully’ in sheep’s clothing

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry’s rumored hypocrisy has been called out by experts who think he is a ‘vindictive self-obsessed bully’ in sheep’s clothing.

Royal author and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims.

She broke it all down in a new piece for the Daily Mail which talks of King Charles’ Coronation.

In it she addressed an account by an inside source, over the demanded apology.

For those unversed, the insider bashed Prince Harry’s demands and even referenced Prince William’s rumored refusal to grant such a demand.

in light of this, Ms Platell writes, “Well done, Wills. Good on you for standing up to your bullying brother —”

before concluding she even attacked Prince Harry’s ‘sordid attitude’ and accused him of being a “self-obsessed bully” in sheeps’ clothing.

“For that’s what Harry is,” she believes. “A vindictive, self-obsessed bully absurdly draped in his sheep’s clothing” that talks of “saving the world.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough reveals ‘hilarious’ cameo by husband in upcoming ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend

King Charles enjoying his long awaited time on throne, reveals monarch’s friend
‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’

‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky spark wedding rumors, fans speculate ‘more music delays’

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky spark wedding rumors, fans speculate ‘more music delays’
King Charles offering ‘olive branch’ through coronation invitation to Harry, Meghan

King Charles offering ‘olive branch’ through coronation invitation to Harry, Meghan
'Ant-Man' star Evangeline Lilly keen to fondle King Charles' ear lobes

'Ant-Man' star Evangeline Lilly keen to fondle King Charles' ear lobes
'Indiana Jones' John Williams on composing theme score: 'I had great fun'

'Indiana Jones' John Williams on composing theme score: 'I had great fun'
Meghan Markle’s return to social media is not ‘on the horizon’

Meghan Markle’s return to social media is not ‘on the horizon’
Kim Kardashian figuring out ways to stop Kanye West’s new wife from meeting her kids

Kim Kardashian figuring out ways to stop Kanye West’s new wife from meeting her kids
Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance ahead of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show

Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance ahead of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show

Royal family snubs Meghan Markle?

Royal family snubs Meghan Markle?