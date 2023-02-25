‘Vindictive’ Prince Harry is a ‘self-obsessed bully’ in sheep’s clothing

File Footage

Prince Harry’s rumored hypocrisy has been called out by experts who think he is a ‘vindictive self-obsessed bully’ in sheep’s clothing.



Royal author and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims.

She broke it all down in a new piece for the Daily Mail which talks of King Charles’ Coronation.

In it she addressed an account by an inside source, over the demanded apology.

For those unversed, the insider bashed Prince Harry’s demands and even referenced Prince William’s rumored refusal to grant such a demand.

in light of this, Ms Platell writes, “Well done, Wills. Good on you for standing up to your bullying brother —”

before concluding she even attacked Prince Harry’s ‘sordid attitude’ and accused him of being a “self-obsessed bully” in sheeps’ clothing.

“For that’s what Harry is,” she believes. “A vindictive, self-obsessed bully absurdly draped in his sheep’s clothing” that talks of “saving the world.”