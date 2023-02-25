File Footage

‘Narcissistic’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against attending King Charles’ Coronation, and have instead been called to ‘send well wishes from afar’.



Royal author and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims.

She has urged the couple to reject King Charles’ invite for the Coronation and instead ‘simply wish them well’.

“Licking their wounds in their Californian mansion, these deluded narcissists seem bent on making things worse,” she wrote in a piece for the Daily Mail.

“They could, of course, do themselves — and us — a big favour by recusing themselves from the Coronation and simply wishing Charles and Camilla all the best.”

But, in the eyes of Ms Platell, Meghan Markle’s “too vain” and Prince Harry’s “too stupid.”