 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘too vain’ and Prince Harry’s ‘too stupid’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

File Footage

‘Narcissistic’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against attending King Charles’ Coronation, and have instead been called to ‘send well wishes from afar’.

Royal author and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims.

She has urged the couple to reject King Charles’ invite for the Coronation and instead ‘simply wish them well’.

“Licking their wounds in their Californian mansion, these deluded narcissists seem bent on making things worse,” she wrote in a piece for the Daily Mail.

“They could, of course, do themselves — and us — a big favour by recusing themselves from the Coronation and simply wishing Charles and Camilla all the best.”

But, in the eyes of Ms Platell, Meghan Markle’s “too vain” and Prince Harry’s “too stupid.”

More From Entertainment:

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self
Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace
Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return
HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family
K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert