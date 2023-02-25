Meghan Markle’s pal breaks silence on couple’s plans for Coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close pal has just set the record straight about the ‘near daily’ exclusives about the couple, and their plans for the Coronation.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie made these admissions.

Mr Scobie made these admissions in his latest exclusive column for Yahoo News.

He started the converastion off by bashing the “near daily” ‘exclusives’ that are in almost every paper “about the couple's supposed plans for King Charles's coronation in May.”

He was even quoted saying, “The reality, sources tell me, is that no-one, no matter how well-sourced, knows their plans right now – the couple has yet to be invited and can't make a decision, nor any form of itinerary, until that happens.”