‘Callous and superficial’ Meghan Markle getting ‘real knock on the head’

Meghan Markle’s portrayal as a “callous and superficial” royal in South Park has been branded a “real knock to the head.”



These claims have been shared by royal commentator and expert, Angela Levin.

Her admissions came during an appearance on TalkTV where she referenced a moment in South Park where Prince Harry looks into the depth of his soul only to hear “hello” echoed back to him.

In reference to this, Ms Levin even went as far as to say, “You realise there's nothing there.”

Not only that, but “That was an incredible statement, that they think of her as callous, superficial, not caring about anyone else. I think that that was a real knock on the head.”

Ms Levin also added that she hopes for this episode to become an ‘eye opener’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so they may “change their spots.”

During the course of the chat she also added, “I think that they have to be very careful, I hope that they'll learn a lesson: that ordinary people can actually make it harder for them and reply whereas [other] royals can't, in part because of their positions. Then [they'll] realise they've actually been rather nasty.”