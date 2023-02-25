Harry, Meghan will struggle to repair their reputation amid feud with royal family

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “have a lot to worry about” as they will have to “struggle” to repair their reputation after South Park parody.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will find it "very hard to recover [their] reputation" especially these days when they are feuding with the royal family, claimed PR expert.

Speaking to Daily Star, PR expert Coram-James said the "ridicule" on recent episode of South Park marks a "new low" for the California-based couple.

The expert said this is because "so many respected people have faced similar fates of South Park shows that, on its own, reputationally this is not a problem and would be easily recoverable."

"What, however, is not so easy to recover from is the growing sense that even the Sussexes' most naturally-aligned base are seeming to question their storylines and alleged double standards.

"To the extent that shows, such as South Park, feel able to make fun of a couple who have recently made serious allegations concerning highly charged themes,” the expert added.

"Were those allegations being taken at face value, they would have impunity from ridicule,” he said. "In that sense, I think that The Sussexes have a lot to worry about.

"Because when your own base starts to question your integrity, honesty, and viability, it is very hard to recover your reputation."