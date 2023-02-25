 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘limbo’: ‘Risk 'being booed’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly fear they are “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” attend King Charles’ Coronation.

Royal author Natasha Anderson made these admissions in her piece for the Daily Mail.

There, she wrote, “Prince Harry is understood to be in a 'predicament' over whether or not he should attend his father's Coronation in May.”

“Friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the couple are 'in limbo' and are weighing the 'million different variables' impacting their attendance decision. “

“Harry wants to be by the King's side on 'pretty much the most important day' and hopes to salvage his strained relationship with the Royal Family, sources close to the Duke told The Telegraph.”

Per the insiders, “it's a 'complicated' decision because the couple may be accused of 'snubbing' the family by not attending but also risk 'being booed or labelled hypocrites’.”

More From Entertainment:

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self
Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace
Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return
HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family
K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert