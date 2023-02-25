 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's 'enormous ambitions' never fit in 'tiny' Britain

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for leaving ‘tiny’ UK which couldn’t support the Duchess’ “enormous ambitions” for someplace that’s “smashed them to pieces.”

Royal commentator and author Angela Levin issued these claims.

She started the chat with TV host Dan Wootton by pointing out how, South Park “smashed them to pieces really.”

In her chat with GB News, the commentator also added, “One reason they don't like Great Britain is because it's tiny and Meghan Markle has enormous ambitions to do things globally.”

Especially since it translates to them “telling people how they ought to be, showing compassion to those you know and don't know, don't fly. Do this, do that. Stand up for being a woman.”

“And here she is crying in this cartoon nonstop when she doesn't get her way. But you cannot put on all that pretence unless you've got substance underneath", before adding: "And that particular princess, who I shall not name, hasn't got any substance.”

