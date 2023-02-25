 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'seismic fractures' are creating 'chilly disdain'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of forming relationship fractures that are of a “seismic level.”

His admissions came during the course of his chat with Fox News Digital.

There, Mr Andersen claimed, “The fracture has been seismic, particularly in light of Harry's scathing attacks on his brother in Spare.”

In light of this, Mr Andersen wondered, “Harry and Meghan can't possibly imagine that William and Kate will greet him with open arms, or at this point even pretend to regard the Sussexes with anything other than chilly disdain.”

