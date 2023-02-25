 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garners company after feud with JLo

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez sparked split rumours after an awkward moment at the Grammys and the Batman star's appearance with he ex-wife fueled it.

Lopez and Affleck, who were the talk of the town at the Grammy Awards earlier this month due to their unusual chemistry, have not cleared the air about the commotion caused by Bennifer at the star-studded show.

A source has claimed that Affleck and Lopez's romantic journey may take a new turn soon as the couple are not happy with each other and having feud on spending time together.  

"On The Floor" hitmaker looked delighted and radiant, while the Affleck seemed unmotivated during the gala. pictures of his stone-faced expression went viral on social media and users produced funny memes to mock the actor.

Regarding his attitude, it even transpired that the singer had called Affleck's attention, telling him to look more enthusiastic as he attended the most important event in the music industry with his wife, who presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Amid rumours of tensions between the couple, Affleck and Garner met in Los Angeles to spend time with their children Violet and Samuel, their daughter Seraphine was not present. 

The reunion of the exes, captured by paparazzi, reportedly took place last week. Although Lopez has been spotted accompanying Ben and his ex on other occasions, but this time she was not by his side.

The two reportedly also attended a baseball game of the youngest child. Both Affleck and Garner wore casual gear and he was seen holding his son's hand while she held Violet's hand.

Garner and Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, had a rough time during their marriage due to the actor's alcoholism. The two have had an amicable relationship for some time now and share time together with their children.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return
HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family
K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter

Evan McClintock shares details about proposing to Eminem’s daughter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘downright cruelty’ is exhausting