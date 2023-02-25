Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez sparked split rumours after an awkward moment at the Grammys and the Batman star's appearance with he ex-wife fueled it.

Lopez and Affleck, who were the talk of the town at the Grammy Awards earlier this month due to their unusual chemistry, have not cleared the air about the commotion caused by Bennifer at the star-studded show.

A source has claimed that Affleck and Lopez's romantic journey may take a new turn soon as the couple are not happy with each other and having feud on spending time together.

"On The Floor" hitmaker looked delighted and radiant, while the Affleck seemed unmotivated during the gala. pictures of his stone-faced expression went viral on social media and users produced funny memes to mock the actor.

Regarding his attitude, it even transpired that the singer had called Affleck's attention, telling him to look more enthusiastic as he attended the most important event in the music industry with his wife, who presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Amid rumours of tensions between the couple, Affleck and Garner met in Los Angeles to spend time with their children Violet and Samuel, their daughter Seraphine was not present.

The reunion of the exes, captured by paparazzi, reportedly took place last week. Although Lopez has been spotted accompanying Ben and his ex on other occasions, but this time she was not by his side.

The two reportedly also attended a baseball game of the youngest child. Both Affleck and Garner wore casual gear and he was seen holding his son's hand while she held Violet's hand.

Garner and Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, had a rough time during their marriage due to the actor's alcoholism. The two have had an amicable relationship for some time now and share time together with their children.