Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise made his much-awaited appearance on Friday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, joined the show host Jimmy Kimmel and promoted his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Speaking of his action blockbuster movies, Cruise revealed that he goes to the theatres to watch his own movies.

“I go opening weekend. I love seeing movies that are made for the screen on the big screen,” the Edge of Tomorrow star told Kimmel.

Cruise further discussed his upcoming entry in the Mission: Impossible series and about the idea of watching the movie through a streaming service.

The Oscar-nominated star expressed that “the film is made for the screen...we made it for theatrical, me, my friends, the whole crew.”

Cruise then remarked that his goal as an actor was to appear in films that would likely please moviegoers. “When they really enjoy it, that's what I want. I make my movies for audiences, for you all. So it's a pleasure. 'I just want to entertain you,” he said.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July, 14.