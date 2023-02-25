 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen
Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen' 

Tom Cruise made his much-awaited appearance on Friday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, joined the show host Jimmy Kimmel and promoted his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Speaking of his action blockbuster movies, Cruise revealed that he goes to the theatres to watch his own movies.

“I go opening weekend. I love seeing movies that are made for the screen on the big screen,” the Edge of Tomorrow star told Kimmel.

Cruise further discussed his upcoming entry in the Mission: Impossible series and about the idea of watching the movie through a streaming service.

The Oscar-nominated star expressed that “the film is made for the screen...we made it for theatrical, me, my friends, the whole crew.”

Cruise then remarked that his goal as an actor was to appear in films that would likely please moviegoers. “When they really enjoy it, that's what I want. I make my movies for audiences, for you all. So it's a pleasure. 'I just want to entertain you,” he said.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July, 14.

More From Entertainment:

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self
Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace
Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return
HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family
K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry