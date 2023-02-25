 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

The actor discussed how hes changed with time and why
The actor discussed how he's changed with time and why

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk discusses his past mindset and how that’s changed with time in an interview with Esquire Korea magazine.

He had spoken about looking for “essence” in a previous interview, about which he was asked to speak in more detail. He explained: “Now that I think about it, I think the reason I said, ‘I’m looking for the essence,’ was because I was a little shaken around that time. Everyone goes through that period as they enter their 30s. When I was in my 20s, I thought that no matter what I did, people would understand me, but now that I am in my 30s, I think I should treat anyone I meet and talk with more maturely. It’s a time when self-censorship, which requires you to become more mature in everything, occurs. Besides, I think I was contemplating these things because it was the time I was returning after going through a turbulent period of military service.”

The interviewer then asked whether IU, who he was confirmed to be in a relationship with recently, was the person who gave him strength to which he replied: “It might sound like a cliché if I say that her existence itself gives me [a place to] rely on and strength. But so many other people besides myself are comforted by her music, her lyrics, and her comforting words. It’s the same for me, too."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas move in to St James' Palace
Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return

Berlin film fest to award top prizes as stars return
HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix

HBO Max sells DC drama 'Dead Boy Detectives' to Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble after fresh backlash
Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family

Prince Harry still close with Princess Eugenie amid feud with royal family
K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views

K-pop group BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ MV hits 500 million views
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his girlfriends to sign NDA before dates
Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris
Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Prince Andrew refusal to move could threaten King Charles Coronation: Expert

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samantha reacts to ‘South Park’ episode mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Harry