Saturday Feb 25 2023
Lizzo makes hilarious reference at Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Lizzo performed her take on Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap and left the internet into a frenzy.

The About Damn Time singer, 34, recreated DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap during her Amsterdam concert on Thursday.

In a TikTok video from one of Lizzo’s recent concerts, the four-time Grammy winner talked to her audience onstage in between songs.

“Let’s shake it off,” she said, before taking a line from DeBose’s rap that went viral on the internet: “Angela Bassett did the thing.”

Lizzo looked radiant in a glittering leotard ensemble as she performed at a successful musical event.

DeBose, over the weekend, sparked massive online reaction after she performed a cover of Eurythmics’ Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves and Sister Sledge’s We Are Family at the 2023 BAFTAs.

The West Side Story star, 32, also included her own “cringe” rap where she name-dropped all of the female nominees from the UK awards show.

“Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my ‘Woman King,’ Blanchett Cate you’re a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us,” she sang as the camera panned to each actress in the room.

