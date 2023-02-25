 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Exo’s Kai releases comeback ‘Rover’ teaser: fans elated

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

The comeback schedule has fans delighted
The comeback schedule has fans delighted

Kai from K-pop group Exo has released the teaser schedule for his upcoming comeback Rover much to the delight of his fans. This will be his third mini-album as a solo artist.

The comeback is scheduled to come out on March 13th, and to build up anticipation the idol will be revealing several mood samplers and teasers. They will be followed by a teaser for his music video, the release of the album and MV followed by a piece called Film: Kai.

Fans were far more excited by the background of the teaser schedule which showed Kai wearing a pair of feathery wings in green lighting. There’s also growing anticipation about the film set to come out at the end of the schedule.

His first solo mini-album called Kai was announced in 2020 by SM Entertainment and his second album was called Peaches. The album climbed up to No. 3 on the Gaon Album Chart and is certified platinum.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset

K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset
K-pop group New Jeans receive unexpected message from senior idol HyunA

K-pop group New Jeans receive unexpected message from senior idol HyunA
Adam Lambert supports Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations

Adam Lambert supports Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes plots come back on TV show?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes plots come back on TV show?
Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest

Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest
Prince Harry warned his 'shock marriage' with Meghan Markle won't last forever

Prince Harry warned his 'shock marriage' with Meghan Markle won't last forever
NATO to honour Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at CinemaCon

NATO to honour Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at CinemaCon
Slovak film director Jakubisko dies

Slovak film director Jakubisko dies
Lizzo makes hilarious reference at Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap

Lizzo makes hilarious reference at Ariana DeBose’s viral 2023 BAFTA Awards rap
Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self

Romance Is A Bonus Book Actor Lee Jong Suk speaks about his past self
Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Tom Cruise reveals he ‘loves’ watching his movies in theatres, ‘they’re made for big screen'

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after 'feud' with JLo