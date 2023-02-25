Prince Harry warned his 'shock marriage' with Meghan Markle won't last forever

Former tennis player Boris Becker, who was convicted of hiding assets worth £2.5million, have told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that shock marriages "don't always last forever".



Becker appeared warning the Duke of Sussex to "forget where you come from".

Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 to live a financially independent life, have face d backlash over their recent moves against the royal family.

Some experts and fans suggest that Meghan and Harry are not on the same page on many issues as the Duke still feels about his father King Charles and brother Prince William as he has hinted at reconciling with the Firm. While, former Suits star Meghan , according to some, think differently and won't allow Harry to return to the royal fold.

It comes as speculation grows over whether Harry will attend his father, the King's coronation in May. Invitations reportedly went out this week but Archie and Lilibet's parents are yet to confirm if they will return to the UK to join the rest of the royal family to mark the historic occasion.