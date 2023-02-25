 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Adam Lambert supports Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Adam Lambert has defended Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations after online criticism over his shows teasing LGBTQ+ storylines.

Adam, in a candid interview explained that he understands the ‘concern’ of public. “I can kind of see both sides of it,” he said.

The Runnin’ singer went on to add, “I get the concern. But okay, so if you’re a gay man and you like Harry Styles, do you like him because he has a rainbow flag on stage or because you like his songs? Is the rainbow flag not just icing on the cake?”

“It’s almost underestimating the intelligence of gay people to claim queerbaiting,” he stated.

Adam further shared with iNews, “We’re not that gullible, are we? I think people just like to find things to [expletive] about.”

Styles has been criticized for allegedly using sexual ambiguity to appear more interesting, despite never having spoken publicly about his sexuality.

Social media users have even accused the As It Was singer of ‘queerbaiting’ – a term usually applied to fiction, where an LGBTQ+ storyline or character is implied but never actualized.

