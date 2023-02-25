 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Kate Middleton and his husband Prince William cheered on opposite sides as the couple supported two different teams as patrons during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff Saturday.

The Prince of Wales is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while The Princess of Wales has the same role with the English Rugby Football Union, having taken over from the Duke of Sussex last year.

Kate and William did not care of each other's emotions and honestly appeared keen competitors and sports-enthusiasts as they cheered and clapped their way through the match with more than almost 70,000 other rugby fans at the stadium.

Both the husband and wife found themselves on opposite sides - as Wales hosted England for their Six Nations rugby clash.

Before the sell-out match, the royal couple met injured former players - and joked that whichever side won, the drive home would be “tense”.

