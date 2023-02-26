Abbasi slams Establishment, raises urgent call for upholding Constitution

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi talking to the media on February 1, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

Ex-PM says establishment not a solution but a problem in itself.

As it favours corrupt individuals over those with integrity.

Highlights importance of upholding Constitution as last resort.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticised the establishment, saying that it was a problem in itself, not a part of the solution. He also called for upholding the supremacy of the law and the Constitution.

Speaking at a special session on the second day of the Lahore Literature Festival at the Alhamra Hall, Lahore, the former premier reiterated the importance of ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, noting, "The Constitution exists in the country but it is high time its supremacy was established."

Slamming the establishment, the PML-N leader said that corrupt individuals are more acceptable to the establishment than those with integrity and exemplary character.

He also highlighted that everyone, including the establishment, must work together to address political issues without fail as delays would not be in the best interests of the country.

Abbasi said that Pakistan had only four leaders in its political history: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and Imran Khan.

Referring to the current political impasse and economic crisis in the country, he dressed down the prevalent political system for being ill-equipped to face challenges, saying the bureaucracy also did not have the ability to solve the problems of their respective ministries.

Considering perks and privileges, federal employees are inclined to work in the provinces, he said.

"It is the discretion of the people to decide who should be in parliament. But, reality is the other way round as 50 percent of senators make their way into the Senate by purchasing their seats," he stressed.

It is a known fact that the judiciary and the establishment influence politics in the country, the former prime minister said, adding, "But, it is time everyone worked together to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and the law."