 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Prince Harry will be taking part in a livestream event early March advising on ‘living with loss’ and ‘personal healing’. 

Taking aim at the Duke of Sussex, Royal biographer Angela Levin took asked Harry to "heal thyself before trying to heal anyone else."

Prince Harry will join physician and author Dr. Gabor Maté for a vimeo livestream event on March 4 to “discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing” followed by an audience Q&A.

Prince Harry is receiving severe backlash from royal fans and experts for attacking the royal family in his book "Spare".

Most of them have opposed the idea of the king inviting him to his coronation in May after what he said about his family in the book.

Before his book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized the royal family in their hit Netflix documentary.

In the documentary, they seemed to blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for their departure from the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested
Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize
Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan

Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation
'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video

'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video
Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'

Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'
'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'

'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'
Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'

Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'
Netflix responds to Korean actor Yoo Ah In testing positive for drug use

Netflix responds to Korean actor Yoo Ah In testing positive for drug use
ASAP Rocky says he wants to work with New Jeans member Hanni

ASAP Rocky says he wants to work with New Jeans member Hanni
K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset

K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset