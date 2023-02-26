Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Prince Harry will be taking part in a livestream event early March advising on ‘living with loss’ and ‘personal healing’.

Taking aim at the Duke of Sussex, Royal biographer Angela Levin took asked Harry to "heal thyself before trying to heal anyone else."



Prince Harry will join physician and author Dr. Gabor Maté for a vimeo livestream event on March 4 to “discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing” followed by an audience Q&A.



Prince Harry is receiving severe backlash from royal fans and experts for attacking the royal family in his book "Spare".

Most of them have opposed the idea of the king inviting him to his coronation in May after what he said about his family in the book.

Before his book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticized the royal family in their hit Netflix documentary.

In the documentary, they seemed to blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for their departure from the royal family.