 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

New book on King Charles to release before his coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

New book on King Charles to release before his coronation

A new book on King Charles is set to release in April this year, a month before the monarch's coronation.

Authored by royal expert Robert Jobson, the book is titled  ‘Our King - Charles III: The Man and The Monarch Revealed’.

The release date for the book in the UK  is 13 April 2023. 

"I hope those who buy it enjoy it," said the author whose announcement was also retweeted by journalist Omid Scobie.

Scobie is he author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".

He is known as a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is often criticized for expressing his views about the members of the British royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Consort Camilla to get new title after King Charles coronation

Queen Consort Camilla to get new title after King Charles coronation

King Charles decides to break longstanding royal tradition at his coronation

King Charles decides to break longstanding royal tradition at his coronation

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested
Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize
Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan

Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation
'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video

'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video
Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'

Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'
'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'

'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'
Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'

Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'