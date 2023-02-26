 
Princess Eugenie shows off her growing baby bump during night out

Princess Eugenie was spotted out and about for her dinner date with her husband Jack Brooksbank in Notting Hill on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, per Express.co.uk.

The 32-year-old royal, who welcomed her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February 2021 is expecting her second child.

She was spotted wearing a chic black dress and camel coat. She added a touch of dazzle to her ensemble with a collection of gold necklaces and completed her look with a black handbag and matching ankle boots, while keeping her hair in a stylish bun.

The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter’s outing comes after she made a brief, secret visit to California last week, amid speculation that the couple could be moving Stateside.

She had a visit to the Frieze LA VIP art show held at Santa Monica Airport on February 16th, 2023.

The pregnant royal is known to be close to Harry – she was pictured with her cousin at the Super Bowl last February, and in his memoir, Spare, Harry writes that Eugenie and Jack were the first Royals to meet Meghan.

Of this first meeting, Harry wrote, “I remember Euge hugging Meg as if they were sisters.”

In the early days of Meghan and Harry’s relationship, Eugenie and her now-husband Jack went on double dates with the couple.

