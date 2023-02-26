 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

'Safe to assume' Firm doesn't care about Meghan Markle: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s hurt feelings over the Coronation has reportedly not led King Charles to lose even a second of sleep.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she dished over the couple’s Coronation plans and claimed, “And the King? I think we can pretty safely assume that Charles has not lost a single wink of sleep fretting about his daughter-in-law’s potentially hurt feelings about not being made to feel more of a part of things, with His Majesty tossing and turning in bed as Queen Camilla ignores him re-reading Black Beauty with her night-time hot toddy.”

“After all, someone has got to work out what to get the Archbishop as a thank you present for conducting the long, tricky service. Shropshire maybe?”

