‘Safe to assume’ Firm doesn’t care about Meghan Markle: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s hurt feelings over the Coronation has reportedly not led King Charles to lose even a second of sleep.



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she dished over the couple’s Coronation plans and claimed, “And the King? I think we can pretty safely assume that Charles has not lost a single wink of sleep fretting about his daughter-in-law’s potentially hurt feelings about not being made to feel more of a part of things, with His Majesty tossing and turning in bed as Queen Camilla ignores him re-reading Black Beauty with her night-time hot toddy.”

“After all, someone has got to work out what to get the Archbishop as a thank you present for conducting the long, tricky service. Shropshire maybe?”