 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Netflix ‘happy as clams’ with ‘freshly bulging balance sheets’ curtesy of Prince Harry

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the possibility of their “chickens coming home to roost”, all while their employer Netflix enjoys its “freshly bulging balance sheets.”

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she dished over the couple’s Coronation plans and claimed, “Even then, the Sussexes’ non-attendance would set off an international media hoo-ha” and “take attention away from Charles and the Giant Historic Moment.”

“With just over two months to go, we have spare silk stockings and breeches going begging, a Duchess with what is reportedly a case of some ruffled feathers and a conflicted Duke whose chickens are coming home to roost.”

“After the last two months, Netflix and Penguin Random House might be happy as clams with their freshly bulging balance sheets but Harry now finds himself stuck with the consequences of launching Hurt Feelings Incorporated.”

