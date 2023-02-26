Camilla means more to King Charles than crown, astrologer claims

Queen Consort Camilla means more to King Charles than the crown, celebrity psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson has claimed.



Talking to Daily Express, Jasmine predicted that there will be huge changes within the royal family in the months and years to come.

She claimed, “Since Charles took on the role of King I have felt that his reign will not be a long one.”

Jasmine went on to say, “There is no doubt that Charles is cut out for the job”, adding that there is something else he wishes to prioritise - his love for Camilla.

“The public is very divided on how they feel about Camilla as Queen Consort. They hold Camilla and King Charles responsible for the pain Diana went through,” the astrologer claimed and added “To Charles, they are soulmates and she means more to him than the crown.”

The psychic also predicted that King Charles will abdicate.