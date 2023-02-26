 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s become ‘a bully’ and ‘wants only to humiliate’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry has transformed into a bully who only seeks to ‘humiliate’ his father and brother.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin made these admissions.

She got candid, while speaking to GB News, and started by addressing Prince Harry’s residual ounces of love or King Charles and Britain.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, Prince Harry is the one who should ‘apologize’ to Prince William, and not the other way around.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “If anybody should apologise, Harry should.”

“Apparently, he is even more annoyed because Lady Hussey was upset and there was an apology to her, so he feels that because she had one, he should have one. But that's nonsense because one thing has got nothing to do with the other.”

“I think he wants to humiliate his family because he feels that he's not been in charge and he's now become a sort of bully over the last few years. He said he wants to fix how the Royal family works, it's delusional.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win

‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win
Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash

Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party
Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report

Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make first public appearance after baby no. 4

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make first public appearance after baby no. 4
'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood addresses absence of Black nominees for Oscars

'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood addresses absence of Black nominees for Oscars
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘brilliant parents’ to Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘brilliant parents’ to Archie, Lilibet
Shania Twain weighs in on ‘loving my aging body’

Shania Twain weighs in on ‘loving my aging body’
Kim Kardashian calls Kylie Jenner her ‘twin soul’ in stunning vacay snaps

Kim Kardashian calls Kylie Jenner her ‘twin soul’ in stunning vacay snaps
Elton John was on ‘top’ of King Charles’ ‘list’ for coronation concert

Elton John was on ‘top’ of King Charles’ ‘list’ for coronation concert
Prince Harry ‘adding chapter’ to paperback version of Spare?

Prince Harry ‘adding chapter’ to paperback version of Spare?