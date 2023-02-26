King Charles’ new rules ‘terrible’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to face a ‘terrible’ wakeup call with King Charles’ new ‘hardball’ approach.



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

The conversation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arose once Ms Elser referenced King Charles’ desire to slash Prince Andrew’s $479,000 allowance, meant to cover the upkeep of his princely estate.

Per the author, “This is spectacularly bad news for not only anyone with a spare room, but also Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have hardly been busy endearing themselves to his dear Pa of late.”

And while “One duke has faced a civil s** abuse case and last year paid accuser Virginia Giuffre somewhere in the vicinity, reportedly, of more than $23 million to settle.”

Whereas “The other duke is a man who just wants to spend his days looking out over the Pacific, lining up juicy commercial opportunities to do some familial finger-pointing in between calling his crystal dealer.”

“In this instance and in this instance alone, the two royal spares are tied in that what is reportedly happening to Andrew here augurs badly for the Sussexes.”