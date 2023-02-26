 
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Prince Harry feeling ‘stuck’ in US with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince Harry “obviously doesn't like it in America” and would “like to be back here”.

Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin made these admissions.

She got candid, while speaking to GB News, and started by addressing Prince Harry’s residual ounces of love or King Charles and Britain.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, Prince Harry seems tired of US life and is intent on returning to the UK ‘at some point’.

She started by telling the outlet, “Meghan obviously doesn't want to come (to the Coronation). I hope she doesn't.”

“He still has the residue of love for his father, which he won't really admit - but he won't let go. I mean, if I didn't like my family, they wouldn't see me, but he is torn.”

“He obviously doesn't like it in America, he'd like to be back here but he can't be because he's stuck with his wife and children there. I think it's very difficult for him to make a decision.”

