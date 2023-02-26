Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘brilliant parents’ to Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘brilliant parents’ to their kids Archie and Lilibet, former England rugby legend James Haskell has said.



According to the Daily Mail, James Haskell revealed that he and Prince Harry “speak every night every now and again” to swap parenting tips.

James Haskell told Mirror, per Daily Mail, “I ended up inadvertently being a big defender of his recently.

“I speak to him every night every now and again. We're just sort of comparing notes about kids always being ill.”

Haskell and Prince Harry became friends during his playing career.

He is father to a one –year old baby daughter named Bodhi.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.